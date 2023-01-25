The holidays bring with them the excitement of family and social gatherings. Just because the holidays have ended doesn’t mean the fun has to stop.

Beginning in February, eat and socialize with community members during pot luck lunches for active, older adults. Lunches will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at the CLC YMCA, 525 Main St., in Damariscotta, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring a healthy, shareable dish and catch up with friends and meet new ones. Sign up at the welcome center or email Robin Maginn at rmaginn@clcymca.org.

The next lunch is on Wednesday, Feb 1. Free and open to the community. For more information call 563-9622.

