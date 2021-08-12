Preparation Underway for Making Strides

It may be August and still vacation time, but the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk committee has been busy recruiting sponsors and teams.

The Damariscotta/Midcoast walk will be held at First National Bank in Damariscotta starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 this year. COVID-19 put a damper on last year’s effort, but the committee hopes the event will come back stronger than ever.

Damariscotta has a great history of participation and fundraising. Over the last 20 years, the community has raised well over $1 million. Those dollars have gone to improve breast cancer treatment, provide support for survivors, and bring additional resources to local communities.

This past year many women delayed screenings, surgery, or treatment. Consequently, more women will be diagnosed. Since early detection saves lives, this could be a setback for the progress that had been made in more women surviving breast cancer.

It’s not too early to join this year’s walk, and there are many ways one can participate. Register as an individual walker. Gather friends or family and create a team to honor someone special. Talk with employer about sponsoring a team with coworkers. This is truly a case of “the more the merrier.”

For more information or to register, go to makingstrideswalk.org/damariscottame.

