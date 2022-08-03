Preparing for Climate Change on Westport Island Submitted article August 3, 2022 at 2:24 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island to Seek Community Resilience Partnership GrantWestport Island Annual Clean-Up DayIsland Cleanup Day is May 4Drought Task Force Convenes as State Faces Abnormal Drought ConditionsMaine’s Climate Action Plan Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!