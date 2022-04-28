Prescription Drug Disposal Day

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office along with the police departments of Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Waldoboro, and Wiscasset will host the semi-annual Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

One in five adults over age 40 takes at least five prescriptions. With many prescription medications in circulation, it’s is likely that folks have at least one expired or unused medication sitting in the cabinets.

The medication disposal event is each spring and fall for the last 10 years with the goal to prevent prescription drug misuse and theft. Bring in expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal, no questions asked. This is a national event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, local law enforcement, and community health partners. The service is free and anonymous.

Drop-off locations in Lincoln County

· Boothbay Harbor Town Office

· LincolnHealth, Miles Campus in Damariscotta

· Whitefield Lions Club in Whitefield

· Waldoboro Town Office

· Wiscasset Police Department

The DEA can accept all unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. This includes pills, liquids, ointments, and patches.

The DEA cannot accept needles, other sharps, syringes, electronic devices, or devices with mercury.

Last fall, Maine collected nearly 25,000 pounds of medications statewide these high numbers show that Maine is committed to disposing of unused medications to reduce misuse, abuse, and accidental overdose.

Keep kids, pets, and others safe by not throwing medications in the trash or holding onto old medications. In addition, flushing medications or disposing of them in the trash is damaging to our natural resources.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the take back day event, go to deadiversion.usdoj.gov or call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332.

