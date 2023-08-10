Pumpkinfest Nominated For USA Today Readers’ Choice Award

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta proudly announces its nomination for best fall festival by USA Today in its 10Best awards. A national competition awarded through the greatest number of votes, 10Best features outstanding travel, lifestyle, entertainment, and other categories.

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta encourages the community and beyond to promote Damariscotta’s beloved volunteer harvest festival in the competition through daily online votes to the contest.

“National recognition would boost our local economy, provide new opportunities for a healthy and thriving Damariscotta region, and further complement the extraordinary cultural year-round appeal of the region,” said Lisa Hagen, executive director of the Damariscotta Regional Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau. “Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is just one amazing sample of our superb arts, outdoor, culinary, and lifestyle culture.”

Votes in the Best Fall Festivals category may be submitted by individuals who are at least 18 years old at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-fall-festival-2023/ or through website damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

The voting period ends at 11:59 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, Sept. 4. Votes are limited to one per person, per category, per day.

