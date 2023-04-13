Pumpkinfest T-Shirt Competition Kicks Off

Plans for the 2023 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta are sprouting, as the annual artist competition for T-shirt design is being launched, to create the iconic energy for the year and a popular collector’s item for the serious “pumpkinheads,” who frequent the holiday weekend festival each year.

The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta invites Maine artists to submit a design for the 2023 official festival T-shirt. Eligibility requires the artist to be a Maine resident, year-round or summer, including students attending Maine universities and colleges. A $500 prize will be awarded to the artist, whose design is selected.

All T-shirt designs must be submitted by Monday, May 15.

Criteria for the competition can be viewed on the Pumpkinfest website, and design artwork can be submitted online at damariscottapumpkinfest.com/tshirtdesign.

The winning design will be featured on the T-shirt celebrating the 16th annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, which will be held Oct. 6-9. Each year Pumpkinfest attracts thousands of visitors from around the country, and over 1,000 T-shirts and hoodies are sold.

Additional event information and 2023 merchandise for sale will be posted as it becomes available, including events and schedules, maps, parking, and transportation. For more information, go to damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization, with contributions and volunteers welcome and essential.

