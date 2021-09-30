Ready, Set, Walk to Make Strides Against Breast Cancer

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is finally here. Sunday, Oct. 3, hundreds of men, women, children, survivors and caregivers will take to the streets of Damariscotta and Newcastle. They will walk to show their support for a disease that has touched so many in our community and honor survivors.

The festivities begin with registration at noon, followed by a ceremony to recognize volunteers and survivors, and then a 3-mile walk. The band Family Tradition will entertain, walkers can take photos in the big pink chair, and kids’ activities will be available. Survivors will be recognized with special gifts, as well during the ceremony.

Teams will be dressed in shades of pink and t-shirts honoring a family member or friend lost to breast cancer or still fighting to survive. Sharing time with survivors of all ages and celebrating their lives is an awesome experience. The camaraderie among the walkers is moving because everyone is there for the same reason… to raise dollars for research, new treatments, and survivor resources. Surviving is the goal.

Staying safe is a top priority of the American Cancer Society. Walkers are encouraged to register prior to the event. Masks are optional for the vaccinated. Those unvaccinated are encouraged to a mask. All walkers should practice social distancing.

Register online at makingstrideswalk.org/damariscottame, or on the day of the walk. Not able to walk? Visit the website to make a donation.

