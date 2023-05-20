Reed Named Career and Technical Education Student of the Year

Abigayle Reed, a senior at Lincoln Academy who studies cosmetology at the Bath Regional Career and Technical Center is the BRCTC Student of the Year.

On Saturday, April 29, 27 students from around the state were honored as Career and Technical Education Students of the Year. The CTE Student of the Year reception took place in Lewiston at the Green Ladle, the restaurant run by students at Lewiston Regional Technical Center. Reed attended with Lincoln Academy Head of School Jeff Burroughs, BRCTC Cosmetology Teacher Jillian Sawyer, Jobs for Maine Graduates teacher Juliet Stone, BRCTC Student Services Coordinator Wayne Dorr, and her parents.

Each sending program submitted a description of their student and the reasons they were selected as Students of the Year. Reed was described this way by her BRCTC instructors:

“Abby has been one of the most motivated and goal-focused students we ever had at LA,” said Lincoln Academy Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kelley Duffy. “She designed her whole senior year plan to develop her career goals. That includes classes at LA and BRCTC as well as work at B&Co Salon. Abby is goal-oriented, an effective self-advocate, and she always delivers on her promises.”

Reed has been working at B&Co Salon in Damariscotta for over a year, and plans to continue after graduation.

“Anyone would be lucky to have Abby in their life, and we are especially lucky to have her with us at B&Co,” salon co-owner Britani Fairhurst, said. “We are so proud of her determination to succeed. We love you, Abby!”

“It was great to be honored alongside other students in the trades,” said Reed. “I always work on ways to get Bath Tech and LA to be closer together, and people at LA to be informed about what’s going on at Bath Tech. I think because of that I have been an asset to the Bath Tech program.”

Reed will graduate with honors from both BRCTC and Lincoln Academy this spring, and plans to go on to the Aveda Institute of Maine in Augusta and continue working at B&Co Salon while she is in school.

