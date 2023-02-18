It’s never too early to start dreaming of summer. Registration is open for the Merry Barn’s summer adventures in writing, acting, and art.

This summer, Merry Barn organizers are excited to expand the offerings for the younger set, and to add weeklong adventures in acting and art. Places & Spaces: Exploring Places Real & Imagined, is designed especially for campers ages 6-8, and meets the week of July 3.

Teralyn Reiter, founder of Storytree Theatre, will lead kids in writing and performing their own play in Pirates and Mermaids Beware! This whale of an acting adventure is geared toward ages 6-10 and runs Aug. 7-11.

North Yarmouth Academy art teacher Christa Mecham and artist Kathy Hartley will lead kids ages 9-14, in Adventures in Art: Fabric, Paper, and Picture Books, July 10-14.

Campers will explore techniques and open-ended printing processes on both fabric and paper using a variety of mediums.

The Merry Barn is thrilled to offer its first weeklong camp exploring graphic novels with artist-and-writer-in-residence Anne Sibley O’Brien, July 17-21. O’Brien, wrote and illustrated “The Legend of Hong Kil Dong: The Robin Hood of Korea,” a graphic novel retelling. She will help campers understand the significant interplay of words and art in graphic novels and teach drawing techniques to help stories jump off the page.

O’Brien is the author of close to 40 books for children. She is the winner of many awards, including the Katahdin Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Other adventures include: Wondrous Words: Reading, Writing, and Creating Across Genres, June 26-30; Playing with Palettes: Words, Art, and Music, July 24-28: Sense of Place, July 31-Aug. 4; Under the Big Top, Aug. 14-18; Telling My Story: Memoir and Self-Portraits Across Genres, for writers ages 11-15, Aug. 21-23.

The Merry Barn is committed to helping all children discover a love of words. Financial assistance is available to any child wishing to participate. Full descriptions and registration information is available at merrybarn.com, or email: stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com.

