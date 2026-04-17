Registration Now Open For Pemaquid Beach Triathlon

Registration is officially open for the annual Pemaquid Beach Triathlon, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23. Known for its scenic coastal views and community spirit, the event invites athletes of all levels to race through the iconic Pemaquid peninsula.

This year’s event will continue its mission as a fundraiser for the Bristol Parks and Recreation playground fund, with a goal of raising $12,000 to complete a new playground at Pemaquid Beach Park. To date, the event has already contributed over $48,000 toward this initiative.

Participants can compete as individuals or as part of a relay team of two or three people. The course offers a true Maine experience, with much of the race route hugging the coast.

The 400-yard swim begins and ends at Pemaquid Beach. The bike loop follows a 17.4-mile loop through the villages of Bristol Mills, Round Pond, and Chamberlain, featuring gentle rolling hills and stunning views of Muscongus Bay. The race finishes with a flat, fast, out-and-back route along Pemaquid Trail, overlooking Johns Bay.

Registration fees for the individual triathlon start at $95 and relay teams at $144. Early registration is encouraged, as prices will increase after Thursday, July 30.

Every athlete will receive a unique souvenir prize, handcrafted by a local Maine artisan, and participants who register by Friday, July 31 are guaranteed a soft, ring-spun cotton race tee.

To register or learn more about the event, go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewHarbor/PemaquidBeachSprintTriathlon.

The event is hosted by Bristol Parks and Recreation with support from Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust.

Bristol Parks and Recreation is a department of the town of Bristol, responsible for the management of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Pemaquid Beach Park, Ellingwood Information Center, and a number of other properties, including a swimming hole and boat launches. For more information, email bristolparks@tidewater.net or go to bristolmaine.org/parks-recreation.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, go to coastalrivers.org.

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