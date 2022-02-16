Research Shows Importance of Proper Soil Moisture for Wild Blueberries February 16, 2022 at 9:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitney Dow Crowned Maine Wild Blueberry QueenDrought Task Force MeetsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCoral Reefs Shifting Away From Equatorial WatersConservation Landscape Certification Program Info Session Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!