On Thursday, March 20, neighbors joined in a National Day of Action to show support for post offices across in Lincoln County and the nation.

Groups gathered at all of the 21 Lincoln County post offices to show their unwavering support to the U.S. Postal Service and to strong opposition to any proposed cuts to staff, funding, and the privatization of the postal service.

