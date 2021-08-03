Restorative Justice Project Maine Training Opportunities

The Restorative Justice Project Maine is looking for motivated and committed individuals interested in holding community building and justice processes within Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Knox, Waldo, and Hancock counties. These processes are aimed at increasing community safety and belonging within our rural communities.

Each training is “pay what you can” to make these opportunities as accessible as possible. We hope that those who come to training commit to a year of volunteering with our organization in support of ongoing community justice work in Maine.

This volunteer training series begins with a three-day foundational training in restorative practices after which individuals are able to participate in restorative justice processes as a mentor and volunteer in other capacities as a change agent. After Foundational, there are more specific skill-building opportunities available to those interested in holding space for community building, healing, or responding to conflict and harm. Participants interested in facilitating harm repair processes must attend all training sessions: Foundational, Skill Building, and Harm Repair Practice.

Some reactions from volunteers who attended last year’s training:

“The training allowed me an opportunity to practice circle keeping with my fellow trainees. We opened up to each other, shared our hopes, challenges, and growing understanding of the power of conversation and community through the act of being in conversation and community.”

“I was able to move beyond perceived conflict during this experience, and see (a) my own avoidance strategies and (b) the value of looking more directly at conflict.”

“I’m grateful for the efforts The Restorative Justice Project [Maine] has made in the past few years to expand their reach. It’s inspiring to see this grass roots organization grow into something profound. I appreciate the invitation of ideas and the collective energy that include staff, board members, volunteers and community. The more people understand what Restorative Justice is all about, the stronger our communities will become.”

This is an opportunity to get in on the ground level of emerging community-led justice initiatives in Maine. If you are interested in joining this movement, please register for an upcoming training or multiple trainings at rjpmidcoast.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

