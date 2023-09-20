Restoring the Natural Environment at Pemaquid Falls

When most people think about the Old Bristol Historical Society campus located at 2089 Bristol Road on the bank of the Pemaquid River in Bristol, what first comes to mind is usually the ongoing restoration of the early 1800s mill or the history center with its exhibits and new climate-controlled archive vault.

Not as many realize the approximately one-acre riverside campus is also undergoing its own transformation from what had been an industrial site for approximately 150 years into a river-friendly, peaceful, educational park that will be an integral part of the overall historical complex.

Since the historical society and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust successfully teamed up in 2018 to raise funds and purchase the property, considerable environmental restoration has taken place. Three buildings have been taken down. Local arsenic contamination has been remediated. Accumulated debris materials have been removed. A riparian border has been installed and planted with native plants to slow rainwater runoff into the river from the adjacent road and parking lot.

Old Bristol Historical Society and Coastal Rivers volunteers have recently inventoried invasive plants on the property and are creating a plan to remove and replace them with appropriate native plants.

Now, the historical society is currently seeking to raise $56,000 to finish the job of restoring a natural environment where the buildings have been removed. This phase of the project seeks to greatly reduce surface runoff into the river by replacing the existing impermeable surfaces with water-permeable ones and planting native ground covers and trees.

A rain garden will capture and slowly filter rainwater that is not immediately absorbed where it falls. Priority will go to native plants that are pollinator and wildlife friendly. Raised beds will display plants that were historically important to regional residents, including indigenous people. An educational path will enable visitors to learn about the site’s history and native environment, or simply find a quiet place to sit and relax with their families. An event area will be provided for school groups and others to gather for tours and programs.

For more information or to donate, go to oldbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

The society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

