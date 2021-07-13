Rising Tide Hosts Discussion About Waste and Recycling

Rising Tide Co-op in Damariscotta will host a discussion from ecomaine’s Vanessa Berry about Maine’s waste streams and recycling programs Thursday, July 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. “Trash Talk: A discussion about Maine’s landfills, recycling systems, and what you can do to help” will cover many aspects about how Maine’s municipalities engage with residential waste and recyclable material.

Residents in and around Lincoln County might wonder why some towns recycle more plastics than others. Berry will describe the global manufacturing industry and market for recycled materials that impact the cost of being in the municipal recycling business. Berry will also discuss state policies that encourage recycling programs, including the new Extended Producer Responsibility law, passed this legislative session. The presentation will also cover upcoming legislative initiatives and issues that Mainers can support, to help increase access to reasonable recycling solutions.

The event will allow time for audience questions and discussion. All members of the public are invited to this free event, which will take place under Rising Tide Co-op’s event tent. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and/or picnic blankets, as seating will be limited.

To learn more about Rising Tide Co-op’s work in our community, visit risingtide.coop.

