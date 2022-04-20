Roadside Green-Ups Scheduled for Earth Day Weekend

Several towns in Lincoln County are organizing roadside “green-ups” and all are invited to take part in this effort to spruce up local roadways.

Participants may use their own bags or pick some up at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Round Top Farm at 3 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta any time between now and Sunday, April 24. The bags will be at the front desk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, or on the white bench outside the front door after hours.

Volunteers are urged to wear blaze orange clothing while walking the roadside, use heavy gloves, and avoid picking up anything that is sharp or suspicious looking.

Damariscotta: The town of Damariscotta’s Public Works Department will collect all collected roadside trash and take it to the transfer station. Participants are asked to gather their roadside trash into bags and leave them about five feet off the paved road where it won’t be in the way of traffic. It would be a great help to the public works’ staff if participants could report the location of collected trash by using an online form that can be found at coastalrivers.org/event/roadside-green-up-2022.

Bremen: The town of Bremen will be holding a cleanup from Friday, April 22 until noon on Saturday, April 23. The fire department will make the rounds, pick up the trash and take it to the transfer station. Participants are asked leave bagged roadside trash at least five feet off the edge of the road before noon on Saturday. Do not include any large items like tires or mattresses.

Bristol: The town of Bristol’s 2022 Elmer Tarr Annual Roadside Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 23. Registration that day is from 8:30-10 a.m. at Bristol Consolidated School or the Granite Hall store.

Registration is helpful for event organizers who have put together a list of high-priority areas. Organizers also coordinate with the Masons to have the collected trash picked up and taken to the transfer station. At registration, the organizers will assign a stretch of road that is in need of cleanup. Participants may sign up for the Bristol roadway of their choice if they prefer.

For more information, email kwa@roadrunner.com.

South Bristol and Walpole: Fire department volunteers will transport bagged litter to the transfer station. Residents may bring their bags of roadside trash to the fire station on Ridge Road, where there will be a marked drop-off site.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

