The Roomful of Blues concert scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Medomak Valley High School has been canceled. The concert was set to be part of Lincoln County Television’s Classic Concert Series.

All those who purchased tickets at either Main Street Grocery or through a MVHS student should contact the LCTV station directly. All those who purchased tickets online will either have already or will soon receive an email with refund information included.

