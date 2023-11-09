Rotary Club Celebrates Selection for Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle has been selected as beneficiary of the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of November 2023.

The Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in August 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back. Every Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a nonprofit organization local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.

Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary was selected as the November beneficiary by local store leadership at the Hannaford located in Damariscotta. The club will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased at this Hannaford location.

“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten a room or spread a smile,” said Stephen Searles, Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club President. “Now they can give back to our local communities, too. Purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet at Hannaford in November to help our organization support yours better. ”

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle is a world-wide service organization, chartered locally in 1924, to provide service above self to the supporting communities. Learn more by visiting dmnrotary.org or visiting the club’s Facebook page

For more information about the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, go to hannaford.2givelocal.com.

