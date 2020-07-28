Rotary Club Raffle

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle is selling raffle tickets for a paddleboard, at $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20. Rotarians, who will be safely masked and physically distanced, will be in front of Sherman’s Maine Coast Bookshop in Damariscotta, on Fridays and Saturdays, July 24 and 25, July 31 and Aug. 1, and Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle helps in the ongoing fight against food insecurity in our county. Adopted as the mission of the club’s community service committee several years ago, the need has grown exponentially since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Rotarians donate both time and funding to programs including Lincoln County Food Initiate, the food pantry kiosk at Main Street Grocery, FARMS at the Y, the Twin Villages Food Bank, the Ecumenical Food Bank, Healthy Lincoln County, and Fill the Bus.

The paddleboard being raffled is a Lifetime Freestyle XL 9’8” standup paddleboard, with paddle included.

