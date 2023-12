For the next few weeks, the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club and Damariscotta Lions Club will be manning their holiday kettles in front of Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, at 158 Main St., and Main Street Grocery store at 1 Coastal Market Drive.

Funds are used to assist in local community efforts, such as the food pantries, local farm groups that distribute food, the community navigator program, FARMS at the Y, and other needs.

