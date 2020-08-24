Advanced Search
Route 1 Roadwork Expected

The Maine Department of Transportation will be starting a paving project on Route 1 in Wiscasset and Woolwich beginning the week of Aug. 24. The project area begins a quarter mile north of Montsweag in Woolwich and extends north for nearly four miles, ending just south of where Route 1 meets Route 27 in Wiscasset.

In addition to paving work, this project will include drainage and safety improvements. Drivers should expect a single-lane traffic pattern between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday nights to Friday mornings. The contractor for this project is All States Asphalt, of Richmond. MaineDOT’s estimated completion date for this project is Oct. 20.

