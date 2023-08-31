Advanced Search
Rubber Ducky Race Results

Rubber ducks tumble off the roof of the restored mill at Pemaquid Falls during the Old Bristol Historical Society's Rubber Ducky Race on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy Old Bristol Historical Society)

The Old Bristol Historical Society’s Rubber Ducky Race went off without a hitch as the duckies were launched off the recently restored roof at the mill at Pemaquid Falls on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Sponsored by the Old Bristol Historical Society, the race had nine cash prize winners: Nala Cardilla, Kerry Emanual, Christine Hilbert, Ella Harrigan, Felicia Leibman, Ann Marcus, Chyllene McDonald, Holly Reilly, and Nancy Ziegenhagen.

In addition to being a lot of fun, Old Bristol Historical Society President Mark Ziarnik said the event is an important annual fundraiser for the group.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported us by purchasing raffle tickets, those who volunteered their time to sell tickets, and those who made the event itself happen,” Ziarnik said. “I would also like to offer a special thank-you to our three local corporate sponsors of the race – The Contented Sole, Bangor Savings Bank, and Bow Jangles Beverage.”

