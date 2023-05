Raffle tickets are now available for two hand-braided wool rugs offered by the Waldoboro Woman’s Club as part of its scholarship fundraiser.

The rugs will be on display at the annual Whale of a Sale at the American Legion on Saturday, June 24 and also during the month of July at the Waldoboro Library. Raffle tickets available at both places and also at the club’s booth at Friendship Day. Club members may also be contacted for tickets.

Drawing is scheduled for Labor Day.

