Rutherford Library Sets Partial Opening

The Rutherford Library in South Bristol will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2-5 p.m. beginning Oct. 14.

Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Curbside pickup will also be available on Wednesdays and Fridays. To arrange pickup, patrons may email sblibrary2000@gmail.com.

Wi-Fi is available outside of the building.

All borrowed items should be returned to the book drop in order to be quarantined before being returned to the shelves.

No book donations will be accepted for the foreseeable future.

