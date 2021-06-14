Rutherford Library to Fully Open

The Rutherford Library in South Bristol will be fully open from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday starting Tuesday, June 15.

For now, the library will welcome patrons and visitors who agree to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Both will be available at the door. The library thanks its patrons for their cooperation in this matter.

The library’s annual book sale will open for July and August, with more than 1,000 books available at great prices — free puzzles, too! No book donations will be accepted until after the book sale.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

