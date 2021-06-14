Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Rutherford Library to Fully Open

at

The Rutherford Library in South Bristol will be fully open from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday starting Tuesday, June 15.

For now, the library will welcome patrons and visitors who agree to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Both will be available at the door. The library thanks its patrons for their cooperation in this matter.

The library’s annual book sale will open for July and August, with more than 1,000 books available at great prices — free puzzles, too! No book donations will be accepted until after the book sale.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^