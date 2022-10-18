This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Samoset Fish and Game Club is pleased to announce the club’s Turkey Shoot competition schedule.

The shotgun competition will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Each round of competition will be $3. The club will provide the ammunition for the shotgun shoot. Competitors shoot at 25 yard targets for a chance to earn a “Top Shot” title.

The rifle competition will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. Each round of competition will be $3. Competitors bring their own ammunition to this event. Competitors shoot at 100 yard targets for a chance to earn a “Top Shot” title and a turkey for a prize.

Both events will be held at the club’s rifle range, located on the Transfer Station Road in Bristol. Both events are open to the public and all are welcome to attend a day of friendly competition and camaraderie.

Competitors will have one shot per round for all events. The person who shoots closest to the center of the target earns the title and prize.

Samoset Fish and Game Club members will be in attendance to answer questions, oversee, and participate in the events. Youth competitors must be accompanied by an adult. Members and non-members, males and females, adults and youth, are encouraged to attend.

For more information contact Nate Hanna, 529-4607, Mike Cushing, 677-2824, or email samosetfgc@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

