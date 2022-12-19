Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Santa Arrives by Fire Truck in Bremen

at

Bremen Fire Department members host a visit from Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. It has been two years since the event was held, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Front row, from left: Tom Papell, Rose Atkins, Joan Teele, Cathy Teele, Gracie Acosta, Margaret Johnson, and the Rev. Char Corbett. Back row, from left: Bonnie Poland, Bruce Poland, Dave Akers, Dave Teeele, Ann Teele, Eric Teele, Jaime Acosta, and Bruce Johnson. (Paula Roberts photo)

Bremen Fire Department members host a visit from Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. It has been two years since the event was held, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Front row, from left: Tom Papell, Rose Atkins, Joan Teele, Cathy Teele, Gracie Acosta, Margaret Johnson, and the Rev. Char Corbett. Back row, from left: Bonnie Poland, Bruce Poland, Dave Akers, Dave Teele, Ann Teele, Eric Teele, Jaime Acosta, and Bruce Johnson. (Paula Roberts photo)

Santa Claus arrived at the Bremen town office by fire truck on Sunday, Dec. 11, to the delight of children from Bremen and surrounding communities. It was the first time in three years that Santa was able to make it out in public in Bremen.

Santa’s busy little elves from the Bremen Fire Department hosted the jolly old man and helped pass out presents to all the good little boys and girls in attendance.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bremen Fire Department purchased gifts to help Santa out with funds and toys donated by the town, the department, and citizens in the small coastal town.

After visiting with Santa, children opened their gifts and enjoyed a large assortment of sweets and drinks.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^