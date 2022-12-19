Santa Arrives by Fire Truck in Bremen

Santa Claus arrived at the Bremen town office by fire truck on Sunday, Dec. 11, to the delight of children from Bremen and surrounding communities. It was the first time in three years that Santa was able to make it out in public in Bremen.

Santa’s busy little elves from the Bremen Fire Department hosted the jolly old man and helped pass out presents to all the good little boys and girls in attendance.

The Bremen Fire Department purchased gifts to help Santa out with funds and toys donated by the town, the department, and citizens in the small coastal town.

After visiting with Santa, children opened their gifts and enjoyed a large assortment of sweets and drinks.

