Savory Sale to Benefit Helping Hands

Plan now to attend the upcoming Savory Sale on Saturday, April 9 to benefit Helping Hands of Round Pond.

The food sale will feature savory prepared meals, such as quiches, soups, stews, and casseroles, for buyers to take home and heat in their own kitchen or put in the freezer for a later date.

The Savory Sale will be held at the Round Pond Fire Station located on Route 32 in the village of Round Pond from 9 to 11 a.m.

To volunteer to make a prepared meal for the sale, email Dottie Purinton at dotpurinton@gmail.com or call 350-6810.

The sale is a fundraising event of the recently reorganized nonprofit group Helping Hands of Round Pond, that supports local community programs and assists people in need.

For more information, email helpinghandsroundpond@gmail.com, go to helpinghandsroundpond.org, or find the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

