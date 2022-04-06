Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Savory Sale to Benefit Helping Hands

at

Plan now to attend the upcoming Savory Sale on Saturday, April 9 to benefit Helping Hands of Round Pond.

The food sale will feature savory prepared meals, such as quiches, soups, stews, and casseroles, for buyers to take home and heat in their own kitchen or put in the freezer for a later date.

The Savory Sale will be held at the Round Pond Fire Station located on Route 32 in the village of Round Pond from 9 to 11 a.m.

To volunteer to make a prepared meal for the sale, email Dottie Purinton at dotpurinton@gmail.com or call 350-6810.

The sale is a fundraising event of the recently reorganized nonprofit group Helping Hands of Round Pond, that supports local community programs and assists people in need.

For more information, email helpinghandsroundpond@gmail.com, go to helpinghandsroundpond.org, or find the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^