SBS Craft Fair A Success

The South Bristol School class of 2025 is grateful to everyone who came out to support the craft fair this past weekend.

This class of spirited students is working on raising travel for their trip to Washington, D.C. this spring. Their past efforts have included sorted the collected bottles at Bonus Redemption, selling boat raffle tickets, hosting car washes, and offering lobster rolls at the South Bristol Union Church fair this past summer. They have also been busy during the Thompson Ice House ice cream social and Pumpkinfest, as well as many other parades, venues, and events.

To prepare for this latest event, the students worked on craft projects after school and during the weekends. They also committed to working the event itself, helping set up the tables, helping vendors unload their goods, and in making sure the school gym was cleaned up at the end of the day.

The students put in a lot of work over the last couple of months and did a fantastic job all around.

The craft fair hosted over 26 vendors including Cheri Blouin’s fused glass, Kate Getz’s goat milk soap, Anderson Ceramics, the beautiful sewn creations of Barbara Thompson and Melissa Burroughs, jewelry by Lone Pine Design, and original artwork by Olivia Richmond and Crystal Gemeinhardt Ready.

