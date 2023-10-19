SBS Gazette

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Darling Marine Center

By Olivia Bennett, Annabelle Waltz, and Brady Arrowsmith

Grades 3-4 have begun weekly field trips to the Darling Marine Center to learn about the ocean and what’s in it. On their first visit they learned that the Damariscotta River is “brackish,” which means it has a combination of saltwater and fresh water. They also received a tour of the center and got to investigate a variety of creatures in touch tanks.

Some of the highlights were getting to hold blood starfish, seeing baskets where tiny mussels are starting to grow, and seeing the room where dive equipment is stored. Students enjoyed learning that scientists write information about ongoing experiments directly on the walls and seeing all sorts of fascinating equipment.

On their second visit, they learned about the intertidal zone. They went to the shore and did a scavenger hunt. Students found items such as periwinkles, oyster shells, and smooth rocks. They also enjoyed hearing a kingfisher fly overhead.

Most recently, they took their science journals on a hike through the woods to the shore. Students used all their senses (except taste!) to make observations.

Teacher’s Pets

Teenage Bailey

By Aysel Fraser and Lainey Thibodeau

Last year, SBS welcomed its second dog into its school community. Her name is Bailey, she is an 11-month-old “Goldador” (golden retriever-Labrador mix) puppy. She is a very sweet and playful dog, who makes a very great comfort dog for all kids!

Bailey is a great addition to the great school of South Bristol. Over the summer, Bailey had many adventures around Maine, including going to Petsmart multiple times to pick out some toys, to going up to Rangeley Lake for a week to do some fun kayaking and boat trips and swimming. When she went for multiple walks over the summer, she picked out a few large sticks and some small. One being a little twig, and one being almost the size of a small tree.

SBS is very happy to have her back and the students love giving her pets and watching her play with her toys. Bailey is a celebrity, to say the least. She sure has a lot of “puparazzi!”

Boat shop trips

By Lainey Thibodeau

This year, as people went to the next grade, many people are now going to the boat shop. The boat shop is at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, Maine. Every Friday, the eighth graders go there to learn how to use different types of tools, such as a plane, square, saws, and more. They also get to learn how to build many different items out of wood.

The boat shop will teach the students how to make very straight lines with a pencil, then cut it with a saw and make it even straighter!

The eighth graders spend a full day there, working hard to make their different creations each week. They will learn so much about building this year. The highlight will be the boat launch celebration in June with the entire community.

Halloween at South Bristol School

By Aria Larrabee Cotz and Jane Jubett

Every year our school has a Halloween party. There is food and games and best of all there is a haunted house!

Aysel Fraser says “the cake walk is very fun, because they give you a lot of chances to win.” The cake walk is a game where you can win cakes!

The eighth graders run the party. All the people making this article agree the Halloween party is amazing! The haunted house is up on the stage where the eighth graders create living nightmare. You can choose scary, super scary, and terrifying. It’s fun!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

