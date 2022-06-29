The Patriotic Club of Bremen is having its annual scholarship pie sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2 at the Bremen Town House. All proceeds from this event go into the club’s scholarship fund, which provides every Bremen high school graduate who pursues further education a $500 scholarship.

There will be well over a dozen different kinds of pies, including apple, Dutch apple, blueberry, grasshopper, custard, lemon chess, lemon meringue, peach, pecan, rhubarb, rhubarb custard, strawberry, and three berry, as well as several different frozen ice cream pies. Pies are $18 each.

For a full list of pies and to order, email bremenpiesale22@gmail.com. Those without email can call club President Cordelia Goth at 529-2993.

