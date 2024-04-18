Scholarships Available for Nobleboro Residents

The Nobleboro Historical Society will again offer $1,000 scholarships for Nobleboro residents and Nobleboro Historical Society members and their families. The scholarship and education committee selects one to three individuals to receive the scholarship.

These competitive scholarships are available for all Nobleboro students including high school seniors and students already attending post-secondary schools such as colleges, universities, community colleges, trade schools, or other educational programs in the fall semester.

An application, official transcript from the most recent school, and written statement must be postmarked by Friday, May 10. The application form is available at nobleborohistoricalsociety.org or from school guidance counselors.

For more information, call Pam Edwards at 918-637-7398 or email pam.edwards@cimtel.net.

Since 1985, the society has awarded 100 scholarships for a total of $82,800.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

