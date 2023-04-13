Scholarships Available to Adult Learners April 13, 2023 at 12:04 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesScholarships Available for Adult LearnersAdult Scholarships AvailableFoundation Launches Adult Learner Scholarship FundScholarships Available for Non-Traditional StudentsScholarships Available for Adult Learners Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!