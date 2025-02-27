Scholarships Available To Aspiring Journalists

Student leaders and aspiring journalists may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation.

The Guy P. Gannett Scholarship provides support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast, or electronic media.

The scholarship has awarded more than 170 scholarships totaling $4 million since 2000. In 2024, 21 scholarships totaling $211,000 were awarded.

Graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated leadership skills are encouraged to apply for the Chet Jordan Leadership Award.

Eligible applicants are pursuing post-secondary study for a certificate or undergraduate degree within the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy and all vocational and technical schools in the state. Recipients will demonstrate independent thinking, initiative, hard work and the ability to lead others in their communities.

In 2024, eight scholarships totaling $25,000 were awarded.

The application deadline for both scholarships is Tuesday, April 1. For more information and to apply, go to mainecf.org/scholarships.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, go to mainecf.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

