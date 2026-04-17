School Garden of the Month Calendar Features Edgecomb Eddy Students

The Maine School Garden Network announces the 2027 School Garden of the Month Calendar is on sale now with delivery starting next month.

Now in its second year, the calendar features stunning color photographs of 12 school gardens in Maine and includes Tips of the Month, gardening information, events, programs, and more.

Edgecomb Eddy School, which was recently recognized as the School Garden of the Year, is featured on the cover of the calendar. Also representing Lincoln County are Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta and South Bristol School in South Bristol.

The 2027 School Garden of the Month Calendar is a great way for school gardens to raise funds for their projects; local businesses or organizations to support youth gardening by selling calendars or using them as gifts for their employees or customers; and community members to buy as gifts for the gardener or educator in their life

In addition to being featured in the calendar, each school will be a School Garden of the Month throughout 2027 with an article in the newsletter, Facebook page, and website.

The winning photographs will be revealed at the calendar launch party held at Maine School Garden Day, Saturday, May 9 at noon at Thomaston Grammar School in Thomaston.

The event, which is sponsored by Maine Agriculture in the Classroom and the Maine Ag License Plate, will include a State of Maine Proclamation presentation for Edgecomb Eddy School from state Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay.

With a suggested retail price of $15 each, calendars can be shipped for $20 each. For wholesale orders of 10 or more calendars, pay $10 each plus shipping.

For more information or to place an order, go to msgn.org/fundraisers/calendar-order-forms.

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