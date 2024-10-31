Scouts Enjoy Fall Camporee

Scouts in Troop 213 of Damariscotta had a blast at the Kennebec Valley Fall Camporee that took place at Camp Bomazeen.

Highlights of the “Got Games” event included playing Hungry Hungry Hippos, running through the obstacle course, playing Deal Or No Deal, and camping out under a full moon for two beautiful fall nights. The boys also enjoyed meeting other scouts from the central Maine area and competing against them.

Anyone with a youth who is interested in joining Scouts should email Scoutmaster Mike Lomas at michael2005lomas@gmail.com or call 844-4867.

