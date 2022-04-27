Search and Rescue Conference in Nobleboro

Maine Association for Search and Rescue has scheduled its 2022 conference for May 20-22, at Camp Kieve in Nobleboro.

This conference is for all Maine Association for Search and Rescue members, as well as interested individuals from the general public. The core program has several presentations geared towards skills and information relevant to what a searcher needs to know when assisting in a search in the wilderness working with the Maine Warden Service. There are also several courses that contain an emergency medical services CEH component.

Anyone interested can visit mainesearchandrescue.org for a schedule of activities, descriptions of the programs being offered, and bios of the instructors. Registration is currently open and can be done through the website.

This conference is sponsored in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of a dedicated instant lottery ticket, currently Wild Winners, are used to support outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation.

For more information, visit mainesearchandrescue.org.

