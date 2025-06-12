Secretary of State Warns of Widespread Bureau of Motor Vehicles Text Scam

On Monday, June 9, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows warned of a widespread text scam being received by Mainers across the state.

The text reads “Maine Department of Motor Vehicles Final Notice” and threatens the recipient with several consequences, including vehicle registration suspension and possible prosecution. A link is provided in the text and leads to a fake website where the recipient is asked to click a link to pay money due or fines. Neither the text nor the website is associated with the Secretary of State’s Office or the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“This message is a scam and an attempt to steal credit card numbers and personal information,” Bellows said. “Anyone who receives the text should immediately delete it and report it as junk. If you did click the link and entered a credit card number, contact your financial institution immediately. If you were scammed out of any money, contact your local law enforcement.”

Scammers often send mass texts (“smishing”) or emails (“phishing”) to as many recipients as possible with the hope that some will be tricked into falling for the ruse. Scammers seek to obtain personal identifying information and/or financial information from their victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam should notify financial institutions right away and monitor accounts for suspicious activity. One can also freeze their credit file to prevent scammers from using stolen personal information to open up fraudulent accounts in your name.

To avoid becoming a victim of a scam, always be suspicious of any unsolicited text, email, or call, no matter who they claim to be or what displays on caller ID.

Legitimate government agencies will rarely reach out via text for sensitive matters. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles will send such correspondence by mail.

If one is not sure if a message is true, always verify its legitimacy by contacting the official source directly by looking up the number.

Never click a link in an unsolicited text or email or provide identifying or financial information to an unsolicited caller.

Urgency is always a red flag. If someone is saying they must act quickly or risk a consequence, it is likely a scam.

Learn more about reporting fraud at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

