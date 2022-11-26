Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine Department of Environmental Protection are co-sponsoring a four-hour online seminar Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.

The “Advanced Training in Sediment and Erosion Control for Certified Contractors: Winter Best Management Practices Certification Course” will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon.

John Maclaine, of Maine DEP, and Louisa Crane, of Knox-Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation District, will focus on the best management practices. Soil erosion is not just a concern on large construction sites. It can also be an issue on established residential properties.

This class will cover topics including important concepts for controlling erosion on residential sites, regulations and permits required when disturbing soil near natural resources, the importance of selecting and installing appropriate vegetation, and other tools available for creating long term, resilient, residential landscapes.

Participants will learn why erosion control practices are important, be exposed to the principles of erosion and sedimentation, learn how to properly install and maintain best management practices, and have a chance to discuss applications in real life situations.

This class qualifies for four continuing education hours for individuals certified in erosion control practices by Maine DEP. This class is approved for two credits for certified tank installers.

The $95 registration fee for the course is due by Friday, Dec. 9, and includes educational materials. Attendees may register via online or download a registration form from the Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District website at knox-lincoln.org. For more information, contact the district office at 596-2040, or email julie@knox-lincoln.org.

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

