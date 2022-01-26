Sen. Maxmin to Host Virtual Office Hours

Due to predicted inclement weather, Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, will be holding her office hours scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 29 over Zoom. Her office hours were previously set to take place at Maine Booch Brewing in Damariscotta.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Sen. Maxmin will give updates on her legislation from this session and on the Legislature’s work more broadly. Participants can join the Zoom at bit.ly/JanCoffee.

Those who cannot make the event, but who still wish to connect with Sen. Maxmin, can reach out any time by calling (207) 200-6224 or emailing chloe.maxmin@legislature.maine.gov. You can also follow Sen. Maxmin on Facebook, with or without an account, for regular updates at facebook.com/chloeforsenate.

Sen. Maxmin represents Senate District 13, which includes Alna, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Hibberts Gore, Jefferson, Louds Island, Monhegan Island Plantation, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Southport, Waldoboro, Washington, Westport Island, Whitefield, Windsor and Wiscasset.

