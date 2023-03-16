Sen. Reny and Rep. Crafts to Provide Legislative Update March 23 March 16, 2023 at 11:05 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemocrats to Meet with Secretary of State May 19Democrats to Meet with Maine Women’s Lobby DirectorLincoln County Democrats Elect New OfficersDemocratic Committee’s Volunteer Picnic Kicks Off Fall CampaignLincoln County Democrats Meeting May 20 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!