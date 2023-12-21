Senators Announce More Than $1 Million for Maine Agricultural Producers December 21, 2023 at 12:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVitelli Expresses Support for Lobster IndustryGoranson Farm Among Recipients of Federal Energy-Efficiency FundingWalpole Company Wins $649,690 Federal GrantSusan CollinsPingree Secures $5 Million to Aid PFAS-Impacted Farmers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!