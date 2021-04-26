Senior Send-Off Supplement Coming Soon

The Lincoln County News will print a special section for the high school class of 2021 in its June 3 edition.

Each graduate’s senior photo, along with their full name and town of residence, will run in the 16-page color section. Members of the newspaper staff will contact area high schools, including Boothbay Region High School, Coastal Christian School, Lincoln Academy, Medomak Valley High School, Wiscasset Christian Academy, and Wiscasset Middle High School.

Any Lincoln County graduates attending another school or homeschooling are encouraged to submit their senior photo, full name, and town of residence to info@lcnme.com with the subject line Senior Supplement.

The supplement is made possible by sponsorships from local businesses, organizations, and individuals. All sponsors will be listed in the supplement based on sponsorship level: high honors, $250 and up, gold honor roll, $150-$249, silver honor roll, $50-$149, and bronze honor roll, $20-$49.

The deadline for photo submissions and sponsorship pledges is Thursday, May 27 at noon. For more information and to sign up, call 563-3171 or email ads@lcnme.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

