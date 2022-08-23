CHIP Inc.’s Community Cares Day 2022 is Saturday, Sept. 10. Organizers hope to have 10 or more teams working to help their neighbors stay safe, warm, and dry in their homes. While skilled leaders are particularly important to make this day possible, there are jobs available for every skill level.

One team might help install skirting and a vapor barrier for a senior who avoided homelessness by purchasing an old mobile home in need of many improvements. Another team will build safe steps and help trim overgrown bushes for a three generation household. At another site, a team will help a young, single mother who needs help installing siding.

In total, CHIP Inc. has lined up 10 projects, dependent on finding good leaders and volunteers. It will be a day of work, building relationships and community.

Online registration is now open at chipinc.org/volunteer. For a printed copy email caresday@chipinc.org or call 677-3450. Sign up now, teams can be assembled with the skills to meet each challenge.

Since 1984, CHIP Inc. has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.

CHIP Inc. services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. For help, please leave a voicemail at 677-3450.

CHIP Inc. is able to do this work through the help of community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grantors. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to CHIP, PO Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

