Shaw’s Fundraiser to Benefit St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf March 30, 2023 at 12:37 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHelp Yourself Shelf Food Pantry NewsSt. Philip’s Help Yourself ShelfSt. Philip’s Food Pantry Recipient of Shaw’s Bags for a Cause ProgramSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Is Damariscotta Hannaford’s Bags for a Cause August RecipientSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf to Shift to July 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!