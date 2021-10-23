Shooting Competition to be Held in Bristol

The Samoset Fish and Game Club will host shooting competition events at its rifle range, located on Transfer Station Road in Bristol on Sunday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 31. The competitions begin at 9:30 a.m.

All events are open to the public and are for members and non-members, youth and adults, men and women. The club will have youth-only competition rounds during all the events. Competitors in all events will be vying for Top Shot titles and prizes.

The competitions scheduled for Oct. 24 include shotgun and archery. The shotgun competition will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a sight-in time for competitors beginning at 9 a.m. The club will provide the ammunition for the competition.

Competitors will shoot at turkey targets placed at 25 yards and aim for closest to the center of the turkey target. Immediately following there will be an archery competition. Targets are placed at 20, 30, and 40 yards. Competitors need to bring their own bows and field tipped arrows.

Rifle and pistol competitions will be held on Oct. 31. Competitors will be able to sight-in their rifles from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Competitors bring their own ammunition to this event. The rifle shooting competition will be at 100 yards. The rifle competition will include rounds in the prone, cross-sticks, and free-hand positions. Immediately following the rifle competition there will be a pistol competition. Competitors bring their own ammunition for the pistol event.

Refreshments will be served. The club has received item donations and there will be an opportunity for purchasing these collectibles. The public is welcome to come purchase items and support the club.

For more information about the Samoset Fish and Game Club or the upcoming shooting competitions, contact Nate Hanna at 529-4607 or samosetfgc@gmail.com.

