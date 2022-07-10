The Community Housing Improvement Project Inc. seeks skilled and unskilled volunteers to form work teams and fan out across Lincoln County for community cares day, Saturday, Sept. 10. Together the volunteers will help make homes safe, warm and dry for a variety of people who cannot afford the necessary repairs themselves.

Since 2003 CHIP Inc. has organized community cares day as a way to help Lincoln County neighbors with repair projects to make their homes safe, warm, and dry. For those volunteers who show up to do the work, the benefits are many and include feeling good about helping others, gaining a sense of belonging to the community, and a sense of purpose.

This year’s potential projects include scraping and painting, landscaping, replacing trailer skirting, installing vapor barriers, insulating pipes, cleaning up indoor and outdoor spaces, and repairing gutters and soffits.

To join in, accrue the benefits of helping others, and provide neighbors with home repairs, please sign up for community cares day, Saturday, Sept. 10 at chipinc.org/volunteer. For more information, email at caresday@chipinc.org

Since 1984, CHIP Inc. has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability and financial need.

CHIP Inc. services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. For more information, please leave a voicemail at 677-3450. CHIP Inc. already has a robust list of jobs for Community Cares Day 2022, but requests are accepted and fulfilled year-round.

CHIP Inc. is able to do this work through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grantors. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to PO Box 6, Newcastle, 04553.

