The sweltering days of August are the best time to sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but even as freezing temperatures nip at Lincoln County, it’s not too late to sign up. The program for Lincoln County is run by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Details on requesting and qualifying for assistance are available online at kvcap.org/for-the-home/energy-housing-services-overview/heating-assistance/.

That web page includes a table showing the income levels for various family sizes to qualify for assistance. A family of four who earns under $59,348 a year is eligible. A couple with an income under $3,363 a month qualifies for assistance.

Exceptions for medical bills and other expenses may apply. Schedule an appointment online or by phone at 859-1500 and prepare copies of identification, utility bills, and income information as listed on the website.

Other programs help with fuel assistance too, such as the locally run Community Housing Improvement Project, available for people in central and eastern Lincoln County. The federally-funded LI-HEAP makes potentially significant income-based contributions to the fuel account with the eligible recipient’s chosen fuel vendor.

In contrast, CHIP offers a one-time per heating season emergency donation of fuel to help people get through a rough patch between November and March. CHIP will set up delivery from a local vendor of 100 gallons of fuel for heat; or one cord of firewood; or a contribution to an electric bill for heat. To learn about other fuel assistance options, or help navigating assistance programs, talk to general assistance at the town office or call 2-1-1.

The best time to sign up for LI-HEAP is today. The best time to call CHIP for emergency fuel is when the fuel level is at 1/4 tank and there is no way to pay for more. CHIP accepts requests by phone at 677-3450, for heating fuel Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, March 1.

This season may be a tough one. Any donations toward fuel assistance are appreciated to help neighbors in the community, which includes residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

