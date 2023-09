Silent Auction for Cemetery Restoration Ends Sept. 15

The Damariscotta Historical Society’s silent auction to raise funds for cemetery restoration is underway at Skidompha Public Library until Friday, Sept. 15.

Over 120 items are available, including antique and new tools, fine art prints, decorative objects, a director’s chair, cooling fans, a warm hat with matching mittens, jewelry, and gift certificates from dozens of local businesses.

Bids may be placed during regular library hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bidding closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The Damariscotta Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta.

For more information, contact Ann Pinkham at ann@damariscottahistorical.org or 563-6491.

