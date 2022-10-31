The sixth annual Villages of Light Festival in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The elves are hard at work to ‘Spark Your Spirit’ this holiday season.

The sale of small Christmas trees is currently underway. There will be 70 4-5 foot tall trees for sale on a first come, first served basis. The trees will line the sidewalks throughout the Twin Villages.

The tree, which comes with a base and several strands of lights is $100. The purchasers are responsible for decorating their tree. Those interested in purchasing a tree are invited to reach out to Di Silar at 717-471-1741, or via email at di3ted@aol.com.

Other highlights of this year’s festival include the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau’s annual Santa meet and greet beginning at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Academy followed by a children’s holiday movie. There will be cookies, kids crafts, and students at Lincoln Academy will host a hot cocoa fundraiser.

At dusk, around 4:30 p.m., a parade will make its way down Main Street to kick off the weekend festivities and Santa will make a grand appearance. The parade lineup will begin at Lincoln County Publishing. To be in the parade, please reach out to John Roberts at 380-6880.

